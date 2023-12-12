Why the nuclear option is still an explosive subject at climate talks

As nations grapple with slashing fossil fuels at the UN’s climate summit in Dubai, the nuclear lobby has been enjoying its moment in the desert sun – with pressure groups touting atomic energy as the savior of the climate crisis.

Nuclear advocates got an early win at Cop28 when 22 countries, including France, on day two signed an aspirational declaration to triple capacity by 2050 in order to meet the world’s climate targets and energy needs.

The summit has served as a platform for pro-nuclear civil society lobbyists – who see fission as the obvious future source of low-carbon energy – to influence negotiators and usher more countries into the fold.

But relative to the 110 countries pursuing renewables, the club of those seeking to scale up atomic energy remains small.

'Magic' solution

Among those driving momentum for nuclear power is Eric Meyer, founder of the Generation Atomic group based in the US, who says nuclear is “the closest thing we have to magic”.

Without it, he argues, the climate fight would already be lost.

“It can make reliable, 24/7, affordable, low-carbon, green energy on the smallest amount of land with the smallest amount of mining required,” Meyer told RFI in Dubai.

This was followed by an announcement by the Belgian and French leaders that the world’s first Nuclear Energy Summit would take place in Brussels in March 2024.

Slow and costly



