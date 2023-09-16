Why was Notre Dame football wearing a sticker on its gold helmets?

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football helmets bore a special tribute to 1947 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lujack, who died July 25 at age 98.

Lujack’s No. 32 was displayed inside a blue-and-gold shamrock on the lower right corner of the famed gold helmets that ninth-ranked Notre Dame wore for Saturday’s home game against unranked Central Michigan.

Lujack, who later went on to play for the NFL’s Chicago Bears, played his last game at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 22, 1947 against Tulane. The Irish won 59-6.

In 1946, Lujack finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. Playing for coach Frank Leahy, Lujack was part of three national championship teams for Notre Dame in 1943, 1946 and 1947.

For his career at Notre Dame, Lujack posted a 20-1-1 record.

In honor of Johnny ☘️ pic.twitter.com/GUaG0Wtbn9 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 15, 2023

Lujack was taken fourth overall in the NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the Bears, throwing 23 touchdown passes in 1949. In 1950 he rushed for a then-NFL record 11 touchdowns.

