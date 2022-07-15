Why a Notre Dame football alliance with the SEC makes so much sense | Opinion

If Notre Dame wanted to be in a conference, it would be in a conference. The Irish don’t lack for suitors. Clearly, Notre Dame savors its football independence, even as super conferences spring up.

The Irish don’t hold all the cards, though.

Conference commissioners could nudge Notre Dame into a conference by hammering out a College Football Playoff that would penalize the Irish’s independence.

That’s where the SEC comes in.

Greg Sankey’s conference may become an important ally in Notre Dame’s desire to remain independent.

A Notre Dame-SEC alliance should be more productive than the farcical Alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, because the desired outcomes for Notre Dame and the SEC overlap. An independent Notre Dame behooves the SEC, as opposed to the Irish joining (and enriching) the Big Ten or the ACC.

Plus, Notre Dame’s ideal outcome for the playoff's future meshes with the SEC’s: The more at-large playoff bids, the better for the SEC. Same for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman coaches the Fighting Irish against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.

Sankey has expressed content with the continuance of the four-team playoff, in which no automatic bids are awarded to conference champions. That format will remain in place at least through the 2025 season, after which the CFP contract ends. Sankey also has shown interest in either an eight-team playoff filled entirely by at-large selections (no AQs for conference champions) or a 12-team playoff with at least six at-large spots.

Any of those formats would allow the SEC to command a strong playoff presence while Notre Dame would retain a clear path to the playoff.

The Irish’s independence has never created a roadblock to the national championship, because college football's various postseason formats never penalized independents in a substantial way. The Irish claimed eight national titles during the major poll era, qualified for the BCS national championship once and has twice been selected for the CFP.

Notre Dame does not need to join a conference if its independence continues to offer a fair shot at the national championship.

Story continues

ANALYSIS: Here's what to expect next in college football realignment after USC and UCLA shocked the world

POSSIBLE SEC EXPANSION TARGETS: Is Clemson football a good fit for the SEC? Why Steve Spurrier says yes

OPINION: College football was more fun when we could hate Notre Dame; now we need to appreciate Irish

What about money, you say? Well, if the Big Ten’s media rights war chest was Notre Dame’s top priority, then it would be installing a B1G logo on its grounds by now.

The Big Ten’s interest in Notre Dame dates back decades.

In 1999, the university’s board of trustees rebuffed a Big Ten overture. The Irish have competed in the ACC in other sports while keeping football independence sacred.

Notre Dame’s grant of rights of agreement with the ACC creates a financial penalty for joining another conference, although the Big Ten’s riches from an upcoming media rights mega deal would combat that.

One prominent Big Ten athletics director, Ohio State’s Gene Smith, has been open about his desire to see the Irish as a conference peer.

“I've always felt like they should be in a conference, and I hope that they are considering that,” Smith, a Notre Dame alumnus, said this month. “I don't know what a next step would be, but I've always shared that I hope they consider that opportunity, and I hope it's the Big Ten."

That’s the last thing the SEC should want, and that's why the SEC should ally itself at Notre Dame's side in helping secure a future playoff that does not prioritize conference champions.

The Alliance flopped because those conferences never had a clear objective, other than to turn up a collective middle finger at the SEC.

The ACC and Pac-12 foolishly joined the Big Ten in rejecting a 12-team playoff proposal that would have included automatic bids for six conference champions. Months later, Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff was left wearing a dunce cap after the Big Ten plundered his conference’s two prized members, Southern Cal and UCLA.

The SEC supported the 12-team playoff proposal. But after the plan failed to gain unanimous support from conference commissioners, Sankey vowed that the SEC will re-evaluate its playoff stance and may even conduct its own playoff after the current CFP contract expires.

Sankey’s suggestion of an SEC-only playoff is no empty threat, but it also does not seem like his preferred outcome. The idea is more like a trump card stashed in Sankey's back pocket to ensure that the SEC negotiates a playoff format it wants.

The SEC's ideal format should be an expanded playoff that awards access solely via at-large selection, allowing the chance to stockpile several bids. Such a format also would be beneficial to Notre Dame’s quest to remain independent.

So, you can see where this lowercase alliance may be more aligned than the Alliance ever was.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Notre Dame football should align with SEC not Big Ten conference