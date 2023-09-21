Why Notre Dame could roll over Ohio State

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Pamela Maldonado look ahead to the game of the week between two perennial powerhouses -- and why the Fighting Irish should be strong favorites despite what the oddsmakers say.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: I'm Jason Fitz, hanging out with Pam Maldonado, and we are previewing the game of the week, Ohio State at Notre Dame, ranked on ranked top 10 match-up.

Pam, I know you're brilliant on this, but I've just got to wax on for a second, because let me be clear here, everybody loves to judge Notre Dame based on who they were in the past. They've never had Sam Hartman in the past. College quarterbacks that have played as much as he have can have success. And if you're watching these games like we are, you see it.

This is a different version of Notre Dame. It's a different version of the passing game. They can push the ball down the field with Sam Hartman. They have been hamstrung for years at the quarterback position. They're not this year. And that's why I am big on Notre Dame in this match-up. What do you see?

PAMELA MALDONADO: Jason, I fully agree with your quarterback comparison, but I want to look at a different angle and I want to attack the ground game. I want to talk about releasing some of that quarterback pressure and who's going to win that battle. Notre Dame has the best running back in the country right now, Audric Estime, he leads the FBS in rushing yards and yards after contact. He's 5' 11 only, and 227 pounds. He has the power, he has the size, he is one difficult man to tackle.

So who have the Buckeyes really faced? That's my question mark. Both Indiana and Western Kentucky, bottom 40 in rushing yards. Ohio State is not ready for this ground attack or the passing abilities, as you mentioned, against a potential Heisman candidate in Sam Hartman.

And the Buckeyes, let's be honest, they are favored because of branding. The fighting Irish will absolutely fight on. I love Notre Dame as a home dog. A 5-0 start is definitely in the cards.