Why not playing this week could benefit Tar Heels on Saturday

There’s just something about Tuesdays and the UNC men’s basketball team that don’t seem to mix well.

Before North Carolina’s Jan. 30 loss at Georgia Tech, it was on a 10-game win streak and looked like an NCAA Tournament favorite. The Tar Heel defense was suffocating opponents, limiting them to 70 or less during the hot stretch.

Since that defeat, UNC has gone 3-3. It’s won each of its weekend games – against Duke, Miami and Virginia Tech, but also lost on Tuesdays to Syracuse and Clemson.

North Carolina doesn’t play during the work week for the first time since late December. This might actually be a good thing – why, exactly?

While playing during the week is beneficial for teams, as it gives them another chance for live game action, it can get tiring.

There’s a case to be made for UNC being fatigued recently, as its defense has looked extremely beatable. Syracuse shot over 60 percent from the field earlier this month, while four of the Tar Heels’ past six opponents have scored 80 points.

Resting up would be beneficial for North Carolina, but there’s no doubt the lack of game means more practice time. Saturday’s UNC-UVA game, which has major implications in the ACC standings, is something Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis needs to make sure his players are prepared for.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire