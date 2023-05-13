Why not Doak? Jags talk with UF, UNF about relocating games during stadium renovation

Why not Doak Campbell Stadium?

Word is spreading the University of North Florida and University of Florida have held talks with Jacksonville Jaguars leadership over hosting hosting Jags games during renovations to their home stadium, TIAA Bank Field.

Additionally, another reported option is the Jags playing at Orlando's Camping World Stadium.

A Florida State athletics department spokesperson told the Democrat there hasn't been any contact between FSU and the Jags about potential NFL games in Tallahassee during the team's stadium renovations.

Is this a missed opportunity or simply not feasible?

The chatter started last Wednesday, when Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry said on local radio that renovations to TIAA Bank Field could force the Jaguars to play in a different venue for up to two seasons.

Curry suggested the 2025 and 2026 football seasons could be impacted. Curry also said renovations could bump two seasons of the annual Florida-Georgia game played in Jacksonville.

"The goal would be to play somewhere in Jacksonville," Curry said of the Jags. "Those discussions are happening, but two years is the goal. … I do know that they are considering certain sites that are local that could accommodate them for at least two years."

Media outlets in Jacksonville, Gainesville quick to confirm discussions

The Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville and Gainesville Sun quickly confirmed that UNF and UF each has had initial conversations with the Jaguars in regard to a potential short-term relocation during the team's pending stadium renovations at TIAA Bank Field.

"The University of North Florida has had initial contact from the Jaguars, and we understand the team is exploring many options. No decisions from any side have been made, and we look forward to future discussions," the university said in a statement.

The Florida Times-Union reported any short-term stay for the Jaguars would have to occur at UNF's Hodges Stadium, which currently holds a capacity of 12,000.

The University of Florida also confirmed Thursday that it has had conversations about potential subsequent discussions regarding the topic with the Jaguars.

“The Jaguars have shared their exciting vision for their stadium renovations with us and also expressed interest in having future conversations about where they would play games during the renovation," Florida AD Scott Stricklin said. "It would be worth exploring hosting games in The Swamp. There are a lot of Jags fans in Gainesville given the close proximity to Jacksonville.”

The Jaguars, of course, have two years to make this decision, but it's highly likely they won't be in TIAA Bank Stadium for a few years.

Again, why not Doak Campbell Stadium?

Tallahassee a day's drive from six NFL cities

Tallahassee is within a day's drive from six NFL cities − Jacksonville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans − and surely boasts plenty of NFL fans.

The Jags have also featured a number of prominent former Seminoles on their roster, including first-round selection Jalen Ramsey in 2016 and fan favorite running back Greg Jones in 2004.

Doak Campbell Stadium's capacity is 79,560. In 2022, the Jags averaged 66,459 fans for their home games.

Current stadium renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium, which includes adding luxury seating in the west stands, are expected to be completed for the 2025 season. Tallahassee also has had a spike in hotel construction the past few years, Tallahassee International Airport has seen an increase in passenger traffic since 2020 and the city's easily accessible off I-10.

As the younger generation might say, Doak is dope when FSU football is winning.

And there's no denying the excitement surrounding the Seminoles under coach Mike Norvell.

The Seminoles in 2022 enjoyed their first 10-win season since 2016 and are seeing the strongest ticket sales in nearly a decade for 2023.

FSU ranked 21st nationally in home game attendance last season with an average of 67,254 fans per game. There's a chance the Seminoles could reach 75,000 or more in 2023.

Last month, the Democrat reported fans have purchased more than 31,000 season tickets for 2023. That includes renewals and more than 4,000 new season tickets. It also represents an increase of nearly 3,000 season tickets sold (28,750) last season.

The numbers don't fib. FSU's average of 3.09 million viewers for regular season televised football games from 2014-2021 leads all ACC schools. Additionally, Doak Campbell Stadium annually ranks among the nation's best by media outlets for its game-day atmosphere and traditions.

One would think it could serve as a temporary home for the Jags if they are looking for a place to play in 2025 and 2026.

Members of the Florida State Seminoles football team and fans celebrate the team’s victory over the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Driving distance from TIAA Bank Field to....

142 miles to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium

74.6 miles to Gainesville's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

166 miles to Tallahassee's Doak Campbell Stadium

12.5 miles to UNF Hodges Stadium

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) yell in each other's faces during Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Driving distance from Doak Campbell Stadium to...

278 miles to Tampa's Raymond James Stadium (Bucs)

275 miles to Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

383 miles to Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews (18).

Former FSU players drafted by the Jags

2016: DB Jalen Ramsey, first round (fifth overall)

2015: WR Rashad Greene, fifth round

2014: LB Telvin Smith, fifth round

2012: CB Mike Harris, sixth round

2004: RB Greg Jones, second round

1999: DT Larry Smith, second round

