‘Why not choose Oklahoma?’: Versatile three-star athlete Andy Bass commits to the Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners went fishing this offseason and hooked an excellent find. After announcing his top three, three-star athlete Andy Bass committed to Oklahoma on Thursday morning during a ceremony, which saw Oklahoma beating Kansas State and Syracuse.

Bass is a local kid who attends Heritage Hall, a school less than an hour from Norman, Oklahoma. “Why not choose Oklahoma? The fanbase, family, facilities, coaches, team, talent… the list never ends,” Bass told Sooners Wire on his commitment.

Bass is the starting quarterback for his high school team. However, Sooners’ offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and running backs coach DeMarco Murray plan to use him in multiple ways at Oklahoma.

“I would be in the running back room with Coach Murray,” Bass said. “But I would also be split out wide quite a bit to get me in space or in one-on-one situations. Coach Lebby even mentioned that I would be playing some QB inside the goaline. The diversity of my role on the team is something I am super excited about.”

It seems that plan for Bass worked.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 ATH Andy Bass has Committed to Oklahoma! The 5’11 200 ATH from Oklahoma City, OK chose the Sooners over Kansas State and Syracuse “Boomer Sooner! Can’t wait to get to work!”https://t.co/TOSPk0LvGt pic.twitter.com/uPdpgNs8lm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 24, 2023

Bass helps diversify the Sooners’ cabinet for offensive weapons for the future. Imagining the possibilities of being on the same field at the same time as Jackson Arnold could unlock some fascinating offensive packages as the Sooners forge on into the SEC next year.

Bass joins a versatile group of playmakers for the 2024 recruiting cycle for Jeff Lebby to utilize.

“I love how much the ball is shared between every position in so many unique ways,” Bass said of his future offensive coordinator’s offense. “It’s such an explosive offense. So, I believe my unique skill set will allow me to thrive in every aspect“

As for the head coach, Andy Bass shared his excitement playing for Brent Venables.

“The very first day I was at OU for a visit, I was in Coach V’s office for over an hour discussing his vision and plan for the future. If that doesn’t already say enough, I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone so passionate about what they do. I couldn’t be more excited to play for him. We keep in touch on the regular which you definitely don’t see from every coach.”

Oklahoma has probably tapped out at the running back position, with Bass, Taylor Tatum, and Xavier Robinson in the fold for 2024.

With running back settled for the cycle, DeMarco Murray can now turn his attention to the class of 2025, where names like Deondrae Riden, Michael Turner, Tory Blaylock, and Riley Wormley are names to watch.

