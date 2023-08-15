Why North Panola 4-star JJ Harrell flipped to Mississippi State football from Tennessee

North Panola wide receiver J.J. Harrell, seen in Ridgeland, Miss., July 21, 2023, is a member of the 2023 Dandy Dozen. Harrell has committed to Mississippi State.

Mississippi State football commit JJ Harrell noticed a difference as a junior last season. The four-star North Panola receiver was still dominant, but defensive backs who had no business covering him were getting tighter in coverage.

Harrell still had 41 catches for 987 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games, but things were getting tougher. The issues continued during North Panola's basketball season.

"After the football season I'm noticing something different," Harrell said. "I'm scoring but there were players able to cover me that weren't able to cover me before. Something was wrong. After the playoffs, I go straight into basketball season. I'm constantly jumping off my left leg and it's hurting me."

Harrell's intuition was correct. A trip to the hospital revealed a fractured shin bone and inflammation within his patella tendon. Harrell had surgery on March 9, less than two weeks after committing to Tennessee.

He helped secure his future with the Vols amid questions over his surgery and recovery. But Harrell had doubts, according to his mother, Erica Harrell.

"He was worried after he got hurt," she said. "He had to have surgery and all that. He was mostly worried about if it would affect his future with football.

"It made me nervous too because I didn't know if he still was going to be the same after the fact."

The surgery helped Harrell realize he wasn't invincible, according to his uncle Tony Gunn. It was difficult for a player who doesn't have any hobbies outside of football. Harrell's mom said he has two loves: football and working out.

"I was in my head that I was going to be a different player," Harrell said. "I'm never going to get the same athleticism back and my confidence is not going to be where it once was. I was just down overall. I wasn't the same person. It took me a couple of days to get my thoughts together. I really was in a black cloud."

However, his surgery was just the start of an eventful offseason.

From Tennessee to Mississippi State

The 6-foot, 187-pound Harrell is No. 4 in the 2023 Clarion Ledger Football Dandy Dozen. He is the No. 4 recruit in Mississippi and No. 25 wide receiver nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's the No. 168 overall recruit in the Class of 2024. Harrell also received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, and LSU among others.

Harrell returned to the field in May and began to regain his explosiveness. Then he decommitted from Tennessee and coach Josh Heupel on June 5. Harrell felt like he rushed the process with the Vols and hadn't gone on enough visits. That's where Mississippi State jumped right back into his recruitment.

Gunn and his wife Cynthia, are diehard Bulldogs fans. Davis Wade Stadium is less than two hours away for a majority of the Harrell family. The duo were always going to support Harrell, regardless of which SEC school he chose. However, Gunn pushed Harrell to take another visit with Mississippi State.

"When he committed to Tennessee we decided that we are going to support him," Gunn said. "I'm going to look ugly in that orange but I'm going to wear it."

Harrell committed to the Bulldogs on June 20, which turned out to be a monumental week for first-year coach Zach Arnett. Mississippi State also landed commitments from four-star offensive lineman Jimothy Lewis and fellow Dandy Dozen selection Braylon Burnside. The trio are the highest-ranked recruits in Arnett's upcoming recruiting class.

However, the decision was mainly about family for Harrell.

"It was the best decision for me but also my family," Harrell said. "My family is an hour and 30 minutes away. That's a short trip everyone can come see me.

"It will feel better having your family right there."

