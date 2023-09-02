Why North East golfer Steph Urban is destined for the desert and USGA Senior Women's Amateur

Normally, Steph Urban’s punishment for missing the fairways at Lawrence Park Golf Club are snarled rough, low-hanging tree branches or both.

Such hindrances, though, could feel quaint for the North East resident when she plays later this month at Troon Country Club.

Miss a fairway there and Urban will deal with cactus, scrub brush and sand.

Lots of sand.

Lots and lots of sand.

Urban will experience conditions foreign to northwestern Pennsylvania courses because Troon is in Scottsdale, Arizona. The eight-time winner of Erie District Women’s Golf Association majors will tee off at the suburban Phoenix club as one of 132 participants for the United States Golf Association’s Senior Women’s Amateur.

The tournament is open to females who are age 50 and over as of its Sept. 30 start date.

That means Urban, at 51, will be a rookie relative to the overall field.

“This is fantastic,” Urban said. “I’ve waited (to qualify) for this tournament for years.”

How Urban earned her berth

The Senior Women’s Amateur has been held since 1962, excluding the COVID-19 year of 2020. The tournament switched to its current stroke play/match play format in 1997.

Urban is guaranteed to appear in two rounds of stroke play, which are scheduled Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. She must be listed in the top 64 golfers after 36 holes to advance to the ensuing match play bracket.

Those six rounds will conclude with the tournament’s Oct. 5 final.

Urban gained one of two Amateur berths available through an Aug. 16 qualifier at Ligonier Country Club. She and fellow EDWGA member Amy Gierlak were two of 13 starters who competed in damp conditions at the Westmoreland County course.

Tara Joy-Connelly was the victor. The Middleborough, Massachusetts, resident recorded the event’s lone red number round at 1-under par 71.

Steph Urban poses with the Erie District Women's Golf Association trophies after she won its Match Play championship for a fourth consecutive year, and fifth time overall, on Aug. 2, 2021, at North East's Lake View Country Club.

Urban claimed the second berth at 2-over 74. Her round was free of drama until she inexplicably bogeyed four of the last six holes.

“I had a three-putt on the 16th,” Urban said. “I was getting nervous at that point, but then I had a birdie two on the 17th. I kind of knew by the 18th that I was up a couple strokes on (Pittsburgh’s Courtney Myhrum). I was in a bunker on the 18th but I didn’t want to press anything, so I was good with settling for the bogey (five).”

Myhrum finished third with a 78 and Gierlak fourth at 81.

Gierlak, 57, was listed as the qualifier’s second alternate. The former Edinboro University softball player could compete at Troon, but only if two of the three golfers ahead of her withdraw.

Gierlak took solace her round felt better than its numerical result.

“My 81 didn’t feel like an 81,” she said. “I chunked a few chips, but the putting was right there. I was tapping them in if I wasn’t making them.”

Gierlak has appeared in recent USGA events. They included the 2016 Senior Women’s Amateur, when she was in Urban’s current situation as one of that tournament’s youngest players.

Gierlak missed the cut for that year’s match play action at Wellesley (Massachusetts) Country Club.

‘All mini-goals now’

Members of Steph Urban’s immediate family, including her daughter Taylor, were on hand for her round at Ligonier.

None, though, followed closer than Gail Heubel. Her role that day alternated between caddie and mother.

Heubel, a former EDWGA president, also will travel to Scottsdale and loop for her daughter at Troon.

“Oh, I’m going to be nervous. More nervous than Steph,” Heubel said. “I just don’t want to walk away with a flag if I have to pull it.”

Urban would have been part of history had she appeared in last year’s Senior Women’s Amateur. The 2022 tournament took place at Anchorage (Alaska) Golf Course, the first time a USGA event was held in the Last Frontier.

Next year’s Amateur also is scheduled on the west coast at Seattle’s Broadmoor Golf Club. The 2025 tournament is much closer to Erie at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia.

Urban won’t mind if her golf game leads to early fall road trips those years.

For now, though, her sight is set on Scottsdale.

“My goal for years has been to make this tournament,” Urban said. “Now, the mini-goal is top 64. It’s all mini-goals now.”

