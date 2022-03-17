Why is nobody talking about what Robert Williams III is doing for the Boston Celtics?

Fans of the Boston Celtics know what starting big man Robert Williams III does for his team’s league-leading defense, and have no doubts that Timelord belongs near if not at the top of the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award conversation, to say nothing of belonging among those included in at lease Second if not First Team All-Defense as well.

But outside of the general vicinity of New England and expatriate Celtics fans around the world, it seems the national media has been considerably slower to recognize the play-warping capabilities demonstrated by Williams on both ends of the court this season.

The Texas A&M product was recently the subject of a video short by YouTube NBA basketball fanatic Alex Hoops, who dove into this question and why the Timelord ought to be better known across the league.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear, as Alex Hoops puts it, “Williams is changing everything for the Boston Celtics.”

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown reflects on how he continues to grow Celtics Lab 96: On the 2021-22 Celtics and patience, rooting for Jerry Buss and more with Gary Gulman Is Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum truly a superstar in the NBA? Can the Boston Celtics return from their West Coast swing with a winning record?

List