Why are there no NBA games Monday, May 20? When basketball will return to your TV

Hoops fans have been spoiled with great basketball since the NBA playoffs tipped off last month.

But after suffering through their typical Monday slog, those die-hards may be disappointed tonight: There are no NBA games on the schedule.

If you're reading this, you're probably furious. Ball is life. What else is there to do? Spend time with your family? Meh.

Here's why there are no NBA games scheduled for Monday, and when they will return to your TV, phone, iPad or whatever viewing device you prefer.

Why are there no NBA games tonight?

There are four teams left in the NBA playoffs, as the conference semifinals concluded with two Game 7s Sunday. That means two of the final four teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers, played Sunday. Their upcoming opponents, the Dallas Mavericks (who will play the Wolves in the Western Conference finals) and the Boston Celtics (the Pacers' foe in the Eastern Conference finals), had already taken care of business.

Tyrese Haliburton (0) and the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

No teams play consecutive days in the NBA playoffs under the league's current postseason construction. So the Pacers and Timberwolves both need at least a day off for rest and travel before starting the Eastern Conference and Western Conference finals, respectively.

NBA playoff schedule

The playoffs pick up again at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, when the Pacers travel to play the Celtics for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, according to NBA.com. After this upcoming round, the NBA Finals are scheduled to start June 6.

Eastern Conference finals: Pacers vs. Celtics

Game 1: Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Game 2: Thursday, May 23, 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Game 3: Saturday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

Game 4: Monday, May 27, 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Games 5-7 are only if they are necessary.

Game 5: Wednesday, May 29, 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Game 6: Friday, May 31, 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Game 7: Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Western Conference finals: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Wednesday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. on TNT.

Game 2: Friday, May 24, 8:30 p.m. on TNT.

Game 3: Sunday, May 26, 8 p.m. on TNT.

Game 4: Tuesday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. on TNT.

Games 5-7 are only if they are necessary.

Game 5: Thursday, May 30, 8:30 p.m. on TNT.

Game 6: Saturday, June 1, 8:30 p.m. on TNT.

Game 7: Monday, June 3, 8:30 p.m. on TNT.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why are there no NBA playoff games tonight? When they return