Why no deal doesn’t mean Cowboys, Dalton Schultz are done after 2022

Whatever hope there was that the Cowboys were going to shore up their tight end position for the foreseeable future is quickly fading away. The club will apparently go into 2022 with a prove-it mentality as they and starting TE Dalton Schultz appear to have not made any progress towards a long-term deal.

Dallas slapped the franchise tag on Schultz early in the offseason, and there was such little progress Schultz skipped out on the final voluntary OTA session prior to the mandatory minicamp in June (which he attended). While there was some hope the sides would make progress over the last week, it now appears that Friday’s deadline to work out an agreement will come and go with the player on a one-year agreement.

Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken first reported.

Nothing has changed on the Cowboys-Dalton Schultz front since Monday. The two sides still haven't spoken in weeks, source said. Only difference now is they're about to be out of time. Friday's deadline expected to pass without multi-year deal. https://t.co/eKbWOEU4uQ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 14, 2022

Without any surprises, Schultz will play for just under $10.9 million this season and have a chance to hit unrestricted free agency in 2023, barring a second tag. That would cost the Cowboys 120% of this year’s number, or $13.1 million.

It’s also been reported that Miami’s Mike Gesicki will play under the tag as well. Cleveland inked David Njoku to a long-term deal after tagging him in March, for four year, $54.75 million, an average of $13.68 million.

The highest-paid tight end in the NFL is San Francisco’s George Kittle, making $15 million a year, so it wouldn’t be out of the question for the Cowboys to feel like a second-straight tag for Schultz would be an overpay.

It gives the team added flexibility to see if they have long-term solutions with 2020 UDFA Sean McKeon, 2022 fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson, or any tight end available in next year’s draft class or free agency.

Schultz has become one of quarterback Dak Prescott’s favorite weapons, seeing 104 targets last season and catching 78 balls for 808 yards and eight scores. With the departure of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, along with backup tight end Blake Jarwin, Schulrz could be the No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb while waiting on Michael Gallup’s ACL to fully recover and third-round pick Jalen Tolbert to emerge.

Schultz offers blocking ability that separates him from guys like Gesicki, but he is not considered a dynamic pass-catching option, rather a sure-handed one. If he continues to improve? The Cowboys have a measure of control.