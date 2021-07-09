Why is No. 5 the most difficult hole at the Marathon Classic?

Jul. 9—Wichanee Meechai found out firsthand how diabolical the par-4 fifth hole can be at Highland Meadows.

The Thailand native walked onto the tee box at even par and walked off the green at 2 over. Her double bogey was one of the highest scores of the day on No. 5, and it won't be the last.

The 401-yard hole is routinely the most difficult hole at the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana.

"I think it's the drive off the tee, and it's a longer shot into the green," said Sarah Burnham, who parred No. 5 on Thursday en route to a 1-under-par 70. "The green is a little pitched from the front to the back. The longer par 4s can be more challenging because the second shot into the green is more difficult."

A few hours after Meechai's snafu, Monday qualifier Katherine Hollern arrived at the fifth hole already four-over on her round. The day was about to get worse after it took five shots to reach the green and two putts for a triple-bogey 7.

"You're always hitting the tee shot uphill," said Cody Morse, assistant professional at Highland Meadows. "It's a longer par 4 to a blind corner. The trees on the right really block your view of the hole. If you make it to the top of the hill, you've got an open view, but it's well bunkered. That green is one of our biggest on the golf course, and the slopes are very subtle. The ball goes a different direction than you think it does."

On Thursday, the pesky fifth hole was the second-toughest of the first round, with an average score of 4.14. There were 25 bogeys, two doubles, and one triple compared to just 12 birdies.

The par-4 ninth, with its uphill approach shot and severe slope right of the green, played to an average of 4.26 strokes and resulted in six of the 15 double-bogeys on the front nine.

"I feel like all of the holes out here have sneaky little challenges," said Brooke Henderson, who battled back for a 70 after bogeying her opening two holes. "You have to be aware of the angles, and certain sides of the fairways open up the greens a lot more. Some tree branches creep in. You really have to play your way around. When you first come here, you don't really think it's much of a strategy course. But the more you play it, you learn you have to have a plan together and execute it well."

Story continues

On the subject of difficult holes, Burnham singled out the par-4 third because of its blind tee shot and the par-4 16th because of the tree right of the green that can impact an approach. She parred both Thursday. The holes ranked eighth and 11th, respectively.

Difficulty is in the eye of the beholder. It can be determined by shot shape, whether you're right-handed or left-handed, or which direction the wind is blowing, a hazard that's known to confuse players at Highland Meadows where the wind often swirls.

"That's what makes this course tricky," said Brianna Do, who's tied for 14th at 3 under. "They set [No. 5] up so if you hit a really good drive you go through the fairway, so you need to hug the right side. But if you hug the right side and miss it a little bit, you're in the rough and you're blocked out by the trees."