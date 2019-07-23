Were you surprised the New England Patriots took a wide receiver in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft?

So was the wide receiver in question.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a recent interview with FS1's Kristine Leahy, rookie wideout N'Keal Harry admitted he had "no clue" he'd go to the Patriots at No. 32 overall, even as the end of the first round approached.

"I really was not expecting to go to the Patriots," Harry said. "Honestly, I was thinking I would either go to the Seahawks (at No. 29), or I was thinking the Ravens (at No. 25) or the Raiders (at No. 24). So, the Patriots I was not expecting."

Why so much doubt? Like most Patriots fans, he knew his history: Head coach Bill Belichick had never drafted a receiver in the first round since coming to New England in 2000.

"Once they got to pick 32, we were watching the TV and I heard the announcers talking about wide receivers and how they don't traditionally go wide receiver, how Bill has never picked a wide receiver (in the first round)," Harry said.

"So I was like, 'It's over. Let me just get ready for Day 2.' And then the call came in."

That call wasn't without a little stress, as Harry was in an area of poor service in Scottsdale, Ariz., and had to scramble to get reception to speak with Belichick.

But the 21-year-old Arizona State product has made a strong connection with the Patriots since then, linking up with Tom Brady for offseason workouts as he aims to validate Belichick's rare decision to snag a receiver in Round 1.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

Why N'Keal Harry didn't expect Patriots to draft him at No. 32 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston