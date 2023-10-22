Why Nick Saban ran over to the fans after Alabama football win over Tennessee

Nick Saban didn't run to the Alabama football tunnel after he wrapped up his postgame TV interview like usual after the 34-20 win over Tennessee.

Instead, he jogged with his security detail toward the opposite corner. Saban then gave up a thumbs up to the crowd and he waved. Then he turned back and waved as he ran back across the field toward the Alabama locker room.

Nick Saban takes a victory lap after beating Tennessee pic.twitter.com/xhoLLnLNR6 — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) October 21, 2023

The crowd cheered as Saban expressed his gratitude.

“I know how much it means to our fans," Saban said postgame. "This game, the rivalry of this game, Tennessee. I also wanted to thank them because of what a great job they did. The impact that they had on the game. The atmosphere in the game. I think they kept the energy level up for our team and kept the momentum rolling in the second half for us. It was fantastic. I wish I could thank each one of them personally.”

Saban also was thanking the fans for meeting his request. He had asked fans on his radio show to make noise in the game, stressing their importance.

“These guys make a lot of explosive plays," Saban said Thursday during his radio show. "They go fast. So, it’s going to be one of those kinds of games, and everybody’s got to stay with it. You got to play the next play and stay in it as fans, and you create the momentum of the game by what you do as fans. Don’t worry about the players creating that. You create it for them, one time. One time. I’m asking you to do that.”

And they did. So Saban made sure to make note of it.

