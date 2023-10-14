Why Nick Saban was livid vs. Arkansas even after Alabama clinched win

There are no perfect wins in college football, there's always room for improvement.

No one is more aware of that Nick Saban, who is always looking to get better. There are going to be plenty of nits to pick in the Crimson Tide's 24-21 win over Arkansas Saturday, which looked like it was going to be controlled by Alabama early before turning into a tooth-and-nail grindfest in the second half.

The final drive of the game for Alabama was a microcosm of that, with Alabama going 26 yards in 10 plays to kill the last 5:19 of clock following an Arkansas punt. The drive was kept alive by Jalen Milroe a few times, including a four-yard scramble on third-and-3 and a very impressive throw on second-and-13 to Amari Niblack to keep the clock moving.

MORE: Alabama football score vs. Arkansas: Alabama football defeats Arkansas 24-21

The drive, however, was fraught with frustration for Saban. First a timeout from the Alabama coach on the aforementioned third-and-3 killed a play that looked like a surefire first down for the Tide, which led to some discontent from Saban. But what put him over the edge was a false start from Jase McClellan that occurred just as the game was clinched, which led to a hopping mad head coach on the sideline despite the fifth straight win for Alabama.

It's no secret Saban holds his Alabama teams to an extremely high standard, and his tantrum was clearly about more than this one play. A late-game false start as Alabama enters the victory formation is an immensely frustrating punctuation to put on a game, and things boiled over for Saban.

Saban directly addressed his outburst after the game to reporters. "I'll tell you like I told the team," he said. "It's great to win, it's great to be where we are in the SEC relative to how we progressed. But there's a difference between beating the other team and winning the game.

"And, you know, we played pretty well in the game up to 24-6, which was about halfway through the third quarter. And then we didn't finish. We got penalties ... Not executing, not hitting on all cylinders letting the other team get back in the game ... Hopefully we can learn how to beat the other team. Not just win the game. But beat the other team."

Saban also issued a mea culpa for the lackluster performance.

"We didn't have the intensity we needed in the second half, that's on me, that's my responsibility."

Even so, Alabama left Saturday 6-1 and still atop the SEC West. In a season where some have questioned if Saban's edge has dulled at age 71 (72 on Halloween), it appears the whetstone is still getting some work in Tuscaloosa.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nick Saban livid vs. Arkansas even after Alabama football clinched win