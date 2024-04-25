Why is Nick Saban on ESPN? Former Alabama coach to cover NFL Draft after retiring

While Nick Saban is no longer patrolling the sidelines for Alabama, he hasn't completely left college football.

The former Crimson Tide coach was announced as part of ESPN's TV crew covering the NFL draft from April 25-27 in Detroit.

Alabama recently completed its "A-Day" spring game, its first without Saban coaching since 2007. The Crimson Tide instead debuted new coach Kalen DeBoer, who led Washington to the national championship last season before falling to Michigan.

The NFL draft will also be Saban's ESPN debut.

Here's why Saban is covering the NFL draft for ESPN:

Why is Nick Saban on ESPN?

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban retired from coaching and joined ESPN's "College GameDay" crew, where he will star each Saturday during the college football season along with Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso.

ESPN announced Saban as an analyst on Feb. 7 after his retirement in January, noting he will mostly serve on "GameDay" but also support SEC media days and the NFL draft.

Saban, 72, coached the Crimson Tide for 17 seasons and won six national championships at Alabama. He also has a plethora of talent in the NFL, which will be bolstered with multiple projected first-round picks this year like Dallas Turner, J.C. Latham, Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

“ESPN and 'College GameDay' have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team," Saban said in an ESPN announcement. "I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to 'College GameDay,' the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans."

How to watch Nick Saban on ESPN

Time: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday), 7 p.m. (Friday), 12 p.m. (Saturday)

Date: April 25-27

TV channel: ABC, Fubo (free trial)

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban will make his TV debut at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25, at the NFL draft on Detroit. Fans can watch Saban all three days of the NFL draft on ABC or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Did Nick Saban retire?

Nick Saban retired from coaching on Jan. 10 after leading Alabama for 17 seasons.

Saban started his coaching career in 1973 before serving as the head coach at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, the NFL's Miami Dolphins and Alabama.

