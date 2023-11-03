Why Nick Saban has a bloodshot eye before Alabama football vs. LSU game

Alabama football coach Nick Saban had to be told by someone else that something was wrong with his eye.

A television interview this week brought to his attention that his right eye was bloodshot. Saban didn't realize it because it doesn't hurt, he explained during his radio show Thursday night.

"But it does look bad," Saban said. "It looks like I've been in a gang fight and my gang didn't show."

Saban said he saw the Crimson Tide team doctor after practice Thursday. The doctor asked if Saban had been coughing. Saban said no. Then the doctor said: "You know you can get this from yelling?"

"You got it from yelling," the doctor said, per Saban. "There's nothing wrong with you. You just got it from yelling. You busted a blood vessel in your eye from yelling too much."

Despite how much fun Saban has said he's having and has shown to be having coaching this team, he still gets fiery when he needs to get after his players. That was certainly clear against Mississippi State. He was seen on the sideline in Starkville getting animated with several players on multiple occasions.

"Miss Terry told me if we’re not playing good, get on their butt," Saban said after the win over Mississippi State. "So I was just doing what I was told.”

No. 8 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) will face No. 14 LSU (6-2. 4-2) on Saturday (6:45 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

FIERY NICK SABAN: Fiery Nick Saban hasn't gone anywhere. Alabama football fans can thank Miss Terry

A COLLECTION OF WILL REICHARD STORIES: 15 untold Will Reichard stories: Duck disputes, dog negotiations and his flu prom

KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY: Why Kool-Aid McKinstry wears No. 1 for Alabama football: One enduring brotherhood

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Why does Nick Saban have a bloodshot eye before LSU? 'Yelling too much'