Why is Nick Saban bleeding during the Iron Bowl?

As Alabama enters halftime with a three-touchdown lead over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, fans may have noticed Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban with a scratch and a bit of blood on his cheek.

Have no fear, he is alright.

Saban was reportedly bumped into by a player on the sideline during the game and a shoulder pad scraped his cheek, resulting in a small cut and a bit of blood.

The Crimson Tide leads the Tigers 35-14 at the half. Roll Tide Wire will continue covering the Iron Bowl as the second half commences.

