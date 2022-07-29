Why Nick Bosa switching sides of defensive line will benefit him in 2022

Bosa lays out plan to help with preparation for 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa has a plan.

The 49ers' star pass rusher spoke to local reporters Friday about how his training camp will be a little different in his fourth NFL season. In previous seasons, because Dee Ford rushed primarily from the left side, Bosa was responsible for the pass rush from the right.

Without Ford on the field after he was released Wednesday, Bosa, who is methodical about everything he does, plans to be seen on both sides of the defensive line. With a little more seniority after three seasons with the 49ers, Bosa already has gotten approval from defensive line coach Kris Kocurek for his plan.

“I’m making it a thing that I’m going to switch sides each period,” Bosa said on Friday. “Sometimes I get fixated on one side and then I go to the other side and I feel awkward so I’m making a thing that I’m switching each period no matter what, getting equal work.”

Pads go on Monday and everyone is excited to see Bosa go up against the best in left tackle Trent Williams in drills, but Kyle Shanahan spoke about how other lineman can also elevate the pass rusher’s skills. Bosa practicing on the right side will set him up facing Mike McGlinchey.

“Not always going against Trent, there's certain moves that Nick wants to try,” Shanahan said. “But he's very smart. There's some things he won't try versus Trent that he might try versus [Colton] McKivitz or he might try versus McGlinchey and it, it switches back and forth. So it's good for him to change it up.”

Bosa went into further detail why it can be more advantageous to face the other members of the offensive line in practice.

“Going against Trent is obviously super helpful but there are a lot of things that I won’t be able to use against him because he takes those things away. So going against some of the back-ups who are also really good players allows me to bring out all my tools and hone everything in before the year.”

Bosa sat out practice on Friday as a “maintenance/vet day” but there is nothing to worry about health-wise. The two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher is ready to go full speed when it is time, even joking that it’s not much different for him with or without pads, because they are still “hitting out there.”

The planning that went into Bosa’s offseason will carry over as he gets ready for the 2022 NFL season, ready to build on the 19.5 sacks that he accumulated last season. There’s also no reason to worry about a contract extension as Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have promised to keep Bosa in the building as long as they have a say in the matter.

