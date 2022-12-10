Why Nick Bosa is 'funniest person in the world,' according to Kyle Shanahan

Why Shanahan believes Bosa is “funniest person in the world’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Nick Bosa isn't creating havoc on the football field for the 49ers, he's using his personality to keep the locker room loose.

The San Francisco edge rusher is using his sense of humor to lighten the team's mood in the aftermath of Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a broken foot in the 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Kyle Shanahan spoke on KNBR's 680 "Tolbert & Copes" on Thursday to discuss Bosa's sense of humor that has even the 49ers' coach laughing.

"He is the funniest person in the world to me," Shanahan said. "Like, he is so hilarious, and every word is he's never rushed to finish a sentence, a thought. Every word is, like, selected and perfect, and it just is always the same.

"And he's such an animal in the field, but that's how he always is. It does not change, and it's very entertaining to me, but it's also what he says is smart. It's always usually right. But he doesn't mince words either. He's a man of few words, and that's why people like listening to him too."

Shanahan isn't alone in praising Bosa's sense of humor, as Fred Warner also noted the hilarious antics that Bosa brings to the team.

Warner told KNBR's 680 "Tolbert & Copes" on Wednesday that the 25-year-old is "quite a personality, you could say."

