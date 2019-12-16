Why Nick Bosa believes he let 49ers down in Week 15 loss vs. Falcons

Nick Bosa isn't too used to losing. The Ohio State Buckeyes were beat just five games over his three years in college, and he wasn't on the field for one of those contests.

Through his first 14 games in the NFL, the 49ers' rookie defensive end only has three losses to his name as a pro. But he was extremely critical of himself after San Francisco's latest defeat.

"I know I let all of them [his teammates] down," Bosa said to reporters Sunday after the 49ers' 29-22 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Bosa recorded his ninth sack of the season in the loss. He also recorded three tackles -- one for a loss of yards -- and was credited with two QB hits on Matt Ryan and one pass defensed.

That wasn't enough in his eyes, though. Bosa sternly told reporters he didn't play well.

"Because I didn't win my rushes," Bosa explained. "I did wrong things on a couple plays. I just need to be more of an impact player."

The No. 2 pick from the 2019 NFL Draft is his harshest critic. He ranks second on the 49ers in sacks, leads the team in tackles for loss (16.5) and leads San Francisco's defensive linemen in passes defensed (3).

Bosa trails just the Jaguars' Josh Allen (10) in sacks among rookies, and is seen by many as the favorite for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

While Bosa was far from a let-down in San Francisco's loss to Atlanta, the young pass rusher clearly will be on a mission Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams when the two teams square off in Santa Clara.

