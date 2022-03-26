Why NHRA Is Leaving Phoenix After Four Decades of Drag Racing

Photo credit: NHRA/National Dragster

The NHRA is saying farewell to Phoenix in 2023.

On Friday, NHRA officials confirmed a rumor that has been making the rounds for the last year that Wild Horse Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona, near Phoenix, would be closing next year. The facility, which opened as Firebird International Raceway in 1983, is shuttering to make room for a new overpass and roadway for an Interstate 10 highway extension.

NHRA's 2023 race there will be the series' last stop there. This year's Arizona Fall Nationals was held Feb. 25-27. The 2023 race date has yet to be released.

“Arizona has been an incredible supporter of the NHRA and Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park for the past four decades and we are very grateful for this tremendous fan support,” said Elizabeth Antone, Wild Horse Pass Development Authority general manager-interim. “We know this final race will be a celebration that NHRA fans are famous for.”

The facility has hosted NHRA racing since 1985.

“We want to thank Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park and the Gila River community for their dedicated commitment to drag racing,” NHRA president Glen Cromwell said. “The NHRA Arizona Nationals have provided NHRA fans countless memories for many years, and our race teams, partners, and NHRA officials look forward to celebrating the track in 2023 as we close out this chapter in NHRA history.”

NHRA officials say that the series will look at venues not currently on the NHRA schedule to fill the void, starting in 2024.

“Our focus remains on making the NHRA an incredible experience to our fans, race teams and partners, and we are working on several new destinations,” Cromwell said. “With interest from multiple NHRA member tracks within each region across the country, we are excited about the possibilities for a future NHRA national event.”

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park has seen several historic and record performances on its dragstrip, including Tony Schumacher’s historic 330-mph run in 1999. Schumacher has five career victories at the facility. John Force’s eight wins in Phoenix leads all Funny Car drivers.

Matt Hagan set the track record in Funny Car at this year’s event in February, going 3.823-seconds at 333.41, while Brittany Force went 3.643 at 337.92 to set the Top Fuel track records in 2020.