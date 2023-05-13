Why NFL wanted 49ers home game vs. Lamar Jackson, Ravens on Christmas Day

Why NFL wanted 49ers vs. Lamar, Ravens on Christmas Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers Faithful will be around their televisions in late December as San Francisco plays on Christmas Day for just the second time in franchise history.

When the NFL released the full 2023 schedule Thursday, it was apparent the league prioritized a Week 16 matchup between the 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson signing a five-year, $260 million contract extension with Baltimore in May was a heavy factor in the decision.

"Finding games on Christmas Day that are compelling and interesting and hopefully have playoff implications," NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North told reporters on a conference call Friday.

"One way to maybe kind of up the ante up those odds is by playing division games. So a Chiefs game in Kansas City, maybe get a little weather, play one of their division opponents, good start to the day. [Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants], you know, that game has to have playoff implications down the stretch.

"Then finish it, if not with a division game, at least two teams that we think are going to be relevant down the stretch again, solidified more in our minds to schedule a Baltimore-San Fran game there on Monday night on Christmas once we knew Lamar was [the Ravens quarterback]."

December will be a challenging month for San Francisco. Before facing the Ravens on Christmas Day, the 49ers will have a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship Game against the Eagles on Dec. 3.

San Francisco also will have NFC West divisional contest in December, going up against the Seattle Seahawks (Week 14) and Arizona Cardinals (Week 15). As a result, the 49ers will be well prepared for a playoff run with how their schedule concludes.

