Why the NFL Stopped Seeing Gambling as a Threat—and Started to See a Windfall

For decades, the NFL’s high-level conversations about legalizing sports betting centered only on how problematic it would be. Now that the reality of legal wagering is here, the league is suddenly shifting its focus to how gambling can help stanch the erosion of its audience—and grow its sport to even greater heights.

The NFL was long resolute in its belief that legal sports gambling would be a threat to its integrity, even as the NBA and others warmed to the idea. Just last year, when NFL owners approved the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas, commissioner Roger Goodell made the league’s stance clear: “We still strongly oppose, in that room and otherwise, legalized sports gambling,” he said.

But when the owners met this March, the conversation had completely shifted. A future with legalized sports betting was on the horizon, whether they liked it or not. That future shifted into the present Monday when the Supreme Court struck down the law that prohibits the practice in most parts of the country.

The Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports betting in a decision announced Monday. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explains why that could bring greater transparency and integrity as well as business opportunities. He spoke with WSJ's Jason Gay at the Future of Everything Festival in New York on May 8.

The arrival of legal gambling comes at a moment when the NFL’s grip on the American public is weakening. Ratings dropped for the second straight season in 2017. The national anthem protests undercut the league’s apolitical appeal. Continued health and safety questions have created an unease at all levels of the sport. Before the Super Bowl, a Wall Street Journal/NBC poll found a sharp drop-off in interest among men between ages 18-49 who follow the game closely.

When league officials in March made their first presentation to owners about how to deal with the gambling reality they long opposed, they focused on the idea that the NFL had more to gain from it than anyone else.

“Ten years ago this might have been a tougher conversation,” said one league executive. “We don’t fully appreciate, if we do a good job with the interface, how big the opportunity is.”

The shift began in earnest after the league’s owners voted to allow the Raiders to move to Las Vegas just over a year ago. Although Las Vegas and sports betting are inseparable, one person familiar with the league’s thinking said, they wanted the move to be considered on the city’s merits as a viable market.

After the move was approved, league executives then set out to fully understand what legal gambling would mean. They met with sports betting industry executives, both in the U.S. and abroad to get a comprehensive look at all aspects of bookmaking, regulation and protecting the league’s integrity.

From all of that, the league’s March presentation to owners focused on the potential to grow the game in key demographics, and in particular, two potential growth targets: younger fans and foreign audiences.

Polls have consistently shown that younger people support the expansion of sports gambling more than the previous generations. A 2017 Seton Hall University poll found 67% of those between the ages of 18 and 29 support its legalization, versus just 30% of those age 60 and older.

Such research has led the NFL’s power brokers thinking that legal gambling is an opportunity to make headway with this vital age group, which has been elusive as younger audiences turn off their TVs. “Online gaming has tremendous correlation to younger and mobile viewing because online gaming largely lives on phones and other devices,” said one person familiar with the league’s plans.

NFL officials believe the gambling proposition will be more appealing for younger fans—and more lucrative to the league, when they sort through the legalese and license video to gambling platforms, said a person familiar with the league’s plans. They imagine it along these lines: If you place a bet on your phone during the game, then you might be able to watch it on the same device and application. That means even more media deals for the NFL to cash in on down the road.

At the same time, the league sees the new gambling platform as a way to court fans overseas. Gambling is popular in Europe, where fans can legally place bets on soccer games—even in booths inside the stadium during games. The NFL played five games overseas last year, including four in London, though no on-site wagering was allowed during those games. The league’s conversation in March included not just an overview of what the practice looks like there, but also how the proliferation of gambling could help usher in a new wave of foreign fans.

It’s clear that when it comes to legal gambling in the U.S., football is king. There were $1.8 billion in bets on football in Nevada in 2017, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, versus $1.5 billion on basketball and $1.1 billion on baseball. The numbers don’t distinguish between professional and college sports.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NFL is approaching the topic differently than some of its peers. While MLB and the NBA have been lobbying various states for a 1% fee on bets, the NFL has been more focused on licensing data to legal bookmakers. Its hope is that books will be legally required to use official, league-provided information.

But the data flows two ways: While there are numbers needed by the betting industry to provide bets—especially fast-moving in-game data—there is other information that would flow back to the league about the audience and how it is watching games and making bets.

The NFL considers this second set more valuable, believing it can help the league better understand, and engage, with its fans. They hope to find out: Who’s betting? What are their patterns? And how are they watching? That information could allow the league to tailor its programming to the audiences it is courting—and, it hopes, turn the activity it once feared into the start of its next boom.

Write to Andrew Beaton at andrew.beaton@wsj.com





