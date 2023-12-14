Advertisement

Why the NFL needs to break its reliance on instant replay | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz
Analyst

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz spoke to Fox NFL rules analyst and former NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino about how officials rely too often on video replay and what changes could be made to make the system better. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.