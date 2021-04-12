Why some NFL head coaches refuse to embrace analytics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Farrar
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There are coaches and general managers in the NFL who swear by analytics, and there are coaches and general managers in the NFL who are more inclined to swear at anyone daring to bring advanced metrics into the discussion. Every NFL team has at least one person on staff whose responsibility is (to a greater or lesser degree) mining data and interpreting it for the hypothetical benefit of the organization. It could be great information; it could be junk science. The value is in the unraveling, the usage, and the ability (not to mention the willingness) to understand.

Recently on the Rich Eisen Show, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera had a few things to say about analytics and probability as they apply to in-game situations.

“I’ve had situations where we’ve gone for it with the analytics, and it didn’t happen out, and I was told, ‘Hey — it’s okay. You did what the analytics said.’ And to me… I struggle with that, because if I did what analytics said, and it said, ‘Nine times out of 10, you’re going to complete it, there’s that one time out of 10 you don’t.’ You know what I’m saying? So, how do you you’re going to be that one time out of 10 where you don’t? Where it isn’t successful? There is no guarantee. You can tell me all you want that… hey, it’s 99%. That’s good, but what if you’re that 1%? What about that one time it doesn’t work? Nobody talks about that until it happens.”

Well, there’s a lot to unpack here. I’ve asked a lot of coaches and general managers about their approaches to, and thoughts about, analytics. One sure giveaway that they’re not really involved in the benefits advanced metrics may bring is referring to analytics as “the analytics.” It’s like referring to Led Zeppelin as “The Led Zeppelin.” I’m going to assume you’ve never shelled out cash to enjoy “When the Levee Breaks.”

Regarding the use of “the analytics,” if Rivera’s people with the stats had a probability model that allowed for, say, successful conversion of third or fourth downs at a 90% or 99% rate, those people should be working on things far more important than football. Last season, the Bills’ offense led the NFL in third-down conversion rate with 49.7%. Washington converted its third downs 39.1% of the time, one of the lowest rates in the league, so maybe that’s where Rivera isn’t happy. If you were converting 90% of your third downs, you’d never lose a game. In fact, most of your games would be blowouts to the point where the league would investigate.

The Bills and Dolphins tied for the highest fourth-down conversion rate at 80%, while Washington converted 11 of 19 fourth downs for a 57.9% conversion rate. If Rivera’s going on instinct here as opposed to probability, and he throws probability out the window, shouldn’t he have a more imposing success rate?

In 2018, Drew Brees set the NFL’s single-season record for completion percentage with a 74.4% completion rate. Had Brees been Rivera’s quarterback at the time, would Rivera have benched him at any point in the season when Brees’ passing attempts weren’t working out 25.6% of the time? Of course not, because Rivera would understand that in the history of football, to have a completion percentage of 74.4 would mean that you’re decidedly ahead of the average. He has a reasonable base of percentages from which to decide what success means.

As far as the people who are hired to crunch these numbers and feed them to the coaches who may or may not choose to use them, there is no one global number designed to suck the brains of coaches right out of their heads. The metrics, which account for everything from situation to opponent to recent success and scads of other things, are designed to help a coach in his decision-making process. They are not there to replace the coach’s instincts, or his in-game feelings about a particular situation.

Rivera may hear in his headset that he has a 90% chance of success in a particular endeavor. And he may respond, “Look, my starting quarterback is out, my two offensive tackles are hurt, we’re facing a defense that allows just 2.1 yards per carry up the middle, and my receivers have dropped five passes in the last five drives. I am punting, you nerds.”

And in that case, Rivera might be absolutely correct to do so. Probability varies based on all kinds of factors. But if you’re not willing to listen, there is no probability, there are no factors, and you may well be denying your team a better success rate in a particular fashion because you’ve decided the odds aren’t worth it, without knowing what the odds really are.

Recommended Stories

  • Karl Joseph: I feel like I was born to be a Raider

    When the Raiders declined safety Karl Joseph‘s fifth-year option option in the spring of 2019, it set up the former first-round pick to be a free agent in 2020. Joseph ended up signing with Cleveland on a one-year deal last April, appearing in 14 games for the club, starting eight. But with the Browns signing [more]

  • Should Titans pickup Rashaan Evans’ fifth-year option?

    Has Rashaan Evans done enough to have his option picked up?

  • Henrik Lundqvist cannot return for Capitals: ‘My heart isn’t ready’

    Lundqvist shared news that a checkup showed inflammation around his heart, which will require months of recovery.

  • Ollie named coach of new league designed for prep standouts

    Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie has joined a new basketball league designed to provide elite high school players another potential pathway to the NBA. Ollie will serve as coach and director of player development for Overtime Elite, which markets itself to players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of academic education and a six-figure salary. The league offers another possible route to reach the NBA in addition to the NCAA, the developmental G League or overseas play.

  • Joe Douglas: Vision and plan of Robert Saleh’s staff makes my job easier

    The Jets made a big trade last week when they shipped quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina and cleared the path to take a new quarterback with the second overall pick in this month’s draft. Once that quarterback — Zach Wilson is the expected choice — is in place, he’ll join head coach Robert Saleh and [more]

  • FSU lands commitment from speedy Peach State athlete

    Shortly after backing out of his commitment to Virginia, RB/Athlete Rodney Hill commits to Florida State.

  • Three things we learned from Alabama's second scrimmage of camp

    Here's a look at three things we learned as Alabama held its second scrimmage of spring camp on Saturday.

  • Analysis: Police and bystander accounts bolster Chauvin prosecution

    Prosecutors will rest their case this week against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, bolstered by police testimony and emotional eyewitness descriptions of Floyd dying under Chauvin's knee. So far, prosecutors have called eight members of the Minneapolis Police Department, including the chief. Much of the testimony described Chauvin as using excessive force when he pinned a handcuffed Floyd for more than nine minutes, which Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson described as "devastating" for the defense.

  • How Vikings’ usage of signing bonuses compares to other teams

    How the Minnesota Vikings' usage of signing bonuses compares to other teams across the NFL from 2022 to 2026.

  • NFL.com lists Riley Reiff as Vikings’ biggest offseason loss

    The Vikings released Reiff in order to save cap space this offseason.

  • LEADING OFF: Kershaw vs Scherzer as last 2 champs collide

    Los Angeles is looking for a three-game sweep of its first home series this season, and Dodgers starters are 5-0 in their last seven outings. The Dodgers have won five of their last six regular-season games against the Nationals and are 11-4 versus Washington over the past four seasons.

  • List of colleges and universities nationwide requiring COVID vaccine continues to grow

    Several colleges nationwide have added the COVID-19 jab to its required list of vaccinations for students returning for the fall semester. Students who attend Cornell University, Rutgers University, Fort Lewis College, Nova Southeastern University and St. Edward’s University will have to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall, with limited exemptions for underlying medical ...

  • Giants 'want more weapons,' GM Dave Gettleman 'enamored' with WR DeVonta Smith: report

    Giants GM Dave Gettleman is "enamored" with Smith and wants him there at No. 11 in the NFL Draft, according to Fansided's Matt Lombardo.

  • Virginia police officer accused of assaulting U.S. Army officer fired

    Officer Joe Gutierrez was terminated from his employment after an investigation determined he did not follow policies of the local police department, the town of Windsor, Virginia said in a statement https://www.windsor-va.gov/news/article/april/11/2021/press-release-on-police-stop-of-december-5%2C-2020 Sunday. The statement did not detail any breaches or punishments for the other officer involved in the incident, Daniel Crocker. The firing comes after Army officer Caron Nazario filed a lawsuit against the two police officers in federal court over what court papers say was a violent traffic stop on Dec. 5, 2020, where officers pointed their guns, knocked him to the ground, pepper sprayed him and "threatened to murder him."

  • 101 biggest NFL draft busts in history: Which gaffes stand out the most?

    As the 2021 NFL draft approaches, so too do the fears that players you target and select, or trades you don't make, blow up in your face.

  • The Monday 9: Why can replay reviews result in a shrug? These are the week's top MLB storylines

    Why this is the golden age of brainstorming MLB rule changes, and how injuries are already affecting the season. This is Yahoo Sports' weekly lineup of Things You Need to Know in baseball.

  • Rebound: Soaring in the NBA, battling Parkinson’s, and finding what really matters

    This excerpt from Rebound: Soaring in the NBA, Battling Parkinson's, and Finding What Really Matters by Brian Grant and Ric Bucher is printed with the permission of Triumph Books. For more information and to order a copy, please visit Amazon , ...

  • Adam Morrison talks Gonzaga's run, playing with Kobe, working in media

    Current Gonzaga radio commentator and all-time Zags great Adam Morrison joined Chris Haynes to discuss his playing days in the NBA. The former top-5 pick took a deep dive on the pressure to perform in the league, the expectations from the media and the differences between his days in Charlotte and Los Angeles. Adam also takes Chris inside a locker room with Kobe Bryant, calling Gonzaga's buzzer-beater against UCLA and much more! Make sure to subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes on your favorite podcast app.

  • NHL trade deadline: Bruins acquire Mike Reilly from Senators for 3rd-round pick

    The Bruins fortified their blueline less than 24 hours before Monday's trade deadline.

  • Sizzling Maple Leafs visit skidding Maple Leafs

    Winners of six consecutive games, the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs will look to extend their hot streak against the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The Leafs are 9-0-1 over their last 10 games and are one victory away from matching the franchise's longest winning streak since an eight-game run during the 2003-04 season. The last-place Ottawa Senators threatened to spoil Toronto's fun last Saturday, but the Leafs held on for a 6-5 victory thanks to another huge performance from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.