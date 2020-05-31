Why NFL Hall of Famers are calling this Giants rookie 'the sleeper in the draft'

Every NFL team does its research on prospects heading into the NFL Draft. They want to hear from coaches, players and anyone else what kind of player and person that prospect is before they make a call about whether or not to draft them.

For the Giants fourth-round pick CB Darnay Holmes, he has more than just coaches in his corner.

He has NFL royalty.

Holmes already comes from an NFL family, with his father, Darick Holmes Sr., being a former Buffalo Bills running back. But he also has Hall of Famers Rod Woodson, Aeneas Williams and Deion Sanders backing him as well.

Those are three of the best defensive backs to ever play the game, and have all seen Holmes up close and personal. That's why Woodson, for instance, isn't afraid to say this about the UCLA product.

"He might be the sleeper [defensive back] in the draft," he told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "I know he was taken in the fourth round. But I like his mindset. No coach can measure one's heart and one's mind until you start playing."

Woodson said he loves "how fluid" Holmes is on the field, and that's the same sentiment Williams had when he sees him play. Williams coached Holmes during his senior year, but also saw him during Nike's The Opening in 2016.

In fact, Holmes was going to spend his spring with Williams in Missouri to train before heading to the East Coast for training camp. The coronavirus pandemic ended those plans, but Holmes still sent workouts.

And those videos affirmed to Williams what he's seen for some time.

"I was thinking in the back of my mind, a team is going to get a steal," Williams said. "I didn't know when or where he was going to go, but I know he has a lot more value than where he was drafted. I can tell you that."

To be a steal, though, Holmes needs to find that niche with the Giants first. He has competition in front of him with Sam Beal and Corey Ballentine -- also young corners looking for the same thing. DeAndre Baker was expected to play opposite of James Bradberry, the team's new No. 1 corner, but his status is unknown due to his legal situation.

Story continues

Holmes has the versatility to play anywhere for the Giants, whether that be on the outside or in the slot. But Giants head coach Joe Judge noted Holmes' Senior Bowl performance where he impressed with his play in the slot -- a position that is wide open for the Giants.

Holmes also impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine, where Sanders was there to commentate on the corners and safeties running drills. It was in the speed-turn drill that those fluid hips came back into the spotlight.

"He looked flawless," Sanders said, "was unbelievable."

Sanders got to see Holmes back in high school just like Williams, as Holmes participated in Sanders' Prime21 camp.

All three of these Hall of Famers will be there for Holmes if he were to reach out, and that's a great support system to have as a rookie. It's one that rookies dream about having.

"It's only an advantage if you take advantage of it, which I know he will," Woodson said.