Why the NFL and their fans have short memories about big controversies | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Co-Host of Peacock’s Brother From Another’ Michael Smith discuss how the NFLbenefits from the overwhelming popularity of their on field product shortening the news cycle of controversial, and possibly damaging stories involving their league. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.