Why NFL fans lost it after Tom Brady shook Patrick Mahomes' hand

Henry McKenna
·2 min read

Nick Foles is jealous. He has to be, right?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has snubbed Foles during the postgame handshake (not once but twice!), stuck around after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 to shake hands with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Brady’s handshakes have become a topic of national discussion ever since he snubbed Foles after Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, people have tracked Brady’s seemingly random decisions on whether to shake or not shake the hands of the opposing quarterback after a game. Last week, for example, Brady did not shake Jared Goff’s hand. But this week, Brady exchanged germs with Mahomes.

Here’s a look at it.

The responses on Twitter were dripping in sarcasm.

And then a general round of jokes burning Foles.

Yes, that’s how much attention Brady gets. The star quarterback is somehow entrenched in a weekly handshaking controversy, and he gets ripped on Twitter whether he shakes hands or not.

