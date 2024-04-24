Here’s why NFL Draft prospect Ray Davis deserve more acclaim

With all the talk about the superstar talent in the 2024 NFL Draft class, running back Ray Davis from the University of Kentucky definitely deserves more acclaim.



After five seasons in the NCAA, Davis opted out of what would’ve been his final Bowl game with the Wildcats, and declared for the NFL Draft. Davis produced 21 total touchdowns last season, 14 rushing, and seven receiving. More impressively, Davis rushed for 1,129 yards on 199 carries in arguably the toughest NCAA division in football, the SEC.

Nimble, swift, and stocky, Davis would be ideal for NFL teams looking for a feature back on passing downs. With a 40-yard dash time of 4.5, Davis isn’t the fastest on the field, but his consistency as both a pass-blocker and pass-catcher do more than make him serviceable. Davis produced a season high 280 rushing yards versus the Florida Gators on Sep. 9, the only game last season where he featured a volume higher than 22 carries.

“SWEET BABY RAY‼️”



Ray Davis takes it 75 yards to the HOUSE 🏠 pic.twitter.com/Q6JnFGBboO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2023

Davis passes the eye-test and was ranked at No. 6 on PFF’s best running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft class list. Hopefully, NFL scouts find a place for Davis, even if they aren’t sold on him in the Draft.

