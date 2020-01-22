Why some NFL coaches, execs think Chiefs will blow out 49ers in Super Bowl 54

Super Bowl LIV will feature a stark contrast in styles.

The 49ers are known for their punishing defense, while the Kansas City Chiefs have earned their reputation as the NFL's most exciting offense. When the two square off in Miami on Feb. 2, chances are the team whose strength wins out ultimately will lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman polled three assistant coaches and two NFL executives, all of whom thought Kansas City's offense will power the Chiefs to a Super Bowl blowout.

"There is no defense against [Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes] right now," an NFC assistant coach told Freeman.

It's not quite that simple, as our own Josh Schrock noted Wednesday. The 49ers are uniquely equipped to slow down Mahomes and the Chiefs offense because they have the best nickel front in the league.

San Francisco has faced high-powered offenses this season, including the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 and the New Orleans Saints a week later. Heavy rain slowed Lamar Jackson and Co. as much as the 49ers' defense did that day, particularly in the passing game. The Niners had no such luck indoors in the Big Easy, allowing 46 points and winning a track meet with the Saints.

How the 49ers will handle the Chiefs' offense probably lies somewhere between those two benchmarks. Miami's Hard Rock Stadium is not domed, but rain is pretty common in South Florida this time of year. Plus, San Francisco's fearsome front can hang its on hat on dominating legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- twice.

But as noted by those who Freeman polled, shutting Mahomes down is another matter entirely.

