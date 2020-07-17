Why NFL analyst thinks Cam Newton will follow in Randy Moss' steps with Patriots

Perhaps no football team has made better use of the "Us Against the World" mentality than the Patriots.

Despite winning six Super Bowls over an 18-season span, Bill Belichick's team can find motivation anywhere, whether it's as an underdog toward the beginning of their dynasty or as a villain in more recent seasons.

And one NFL analyst thinks Cam Newton will fit right in with that mentality.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

On a recent episode of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network, Nate Burleson discussed how Newton's evolution from MVP and fan favorite to an unsigned player languishing on the free agent market will benefit the Patriots' new QB.

"When Cam first got in the league, he was like a kid during his first audition. He wanted to wow everybody. He was smiling, he was dancing. He was doing everything he could to make everybody happy," Burleson said. "Not only his team, but every time he scored, he took the football and gave it to a kid. Cam was that guy. All of a sudden he started being doubted and people started questioning whether he still can do it. All of a sudden, you realize that the world's gonna love you, but as soon as it turns, they're gonna hate you even quicker. Now Cam has seen himself become a little bit of the bad guy. When you realize you can be the bad guy and still kick butt in the NFL, it's empowering."

Sports Uncovered Podcast: The Bill Belichick You Don't Know | Listen and subscribe

How exactly will that benefit Newton in Foxboro? For that, Burleson turned to a line from the end of the movie "The Dark Knight."

"I mean what have we seen in superhero movies? You either die a hero or live long enough to become a villain? And that's what it is; he's played long enough to where people are writing him off - and that's great. Because the Patriots? They thrive in taking that type of pain, applying it to the football field, and then showing everbody else that you still can do it. A prime example of that is Randy Moss... (people) wrote him off after he went to a couple of teams and then he went with the Patriots and balled out."

Story continues

Patriots fans can only hope that Newton can enjoy the type of career renaissance that Moss displayed in Foxboro. After averaging over 1,260 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns per season over his first eight seasons, Moss was coming off his worst year as a pro - 42 catches, 553 receiving yards, and only three touchdowns - when Oakland traded him to New England in 2007.

All Moss did in his first season as a Patriot was set an NFL record with 23 receiving touchdowns to go along with 98 catches and almost 1,500 receiving yards.

Can Newton harness that same motivation, hunger, and more importantly production in 2020? He's already talking the talk, saying "they ain't never seen this Cam... the forgotten Cam... the tired of being sick and tired Cam" on an Instagram video recently. And Burleson thinks that mindset can take Newton to unprecedented heights with the Patriots this season.

"I do feel like Cam Newton is in a space right now that he should stay in. Don't become old Cam where you're trying to impress everybody. Forget that dude, bury that dude. Put that guy in a casket. Right now, live in this space, because this type of motivation will take you places you've never been and that place is possibly a Super Bowl champion. If you do that, Cam, everybody is going to shut up."

So while Newton still might celebrate like he's Superman, maybe he's lived long enough to be the villain and is more like another DC Comics superhero at this point in his career: Batman.

Why NFL analyst thinks Cam Newton will follow in Randy Moss' steps with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston