Why this next stretch of games will define Jameis Winston's career

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss the curious career of Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston. One one hand, he's the first overall pick who led a Florida State team to a National Championship. On the other, he's prone to throwing ridiculous interceptions. Starting Sunday night against New Orleans, this next stretch of games will define his career and his next contract.

