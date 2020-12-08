Why next 8 days could make or break Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football future

The next eight days will be the most uncomfortable period of Warde Manuel’s tenure as athletic director.

What happens could alter the course of the Michigan football program he helps manage, and there is no easy way to navigate the path to the end point.

On Saturday, the Wolverines are set to play its rivalry game against Ohio State — a program that has beaten them in 15 of the last 16 meetings and was installed as a 29-point favorite Sunday when the initial betting line was released.

Less than a week later, on Dec. 16, Michigan will begin to welcome its next crop of recruits during a three-day window when national letters of intent can be signed and delivered.

These two dates provide artificial deadlines for Manuel to decide the fate of head coach Jim Harbaugh, whose future at Ann Arbor is the subject of intense scrutiny in the sixth year of his regime. Since the 2020 season was reinstated, the Wolverines have stumbled to a 2-4 record while suffering losses that were both historic and embarrassing. Fans have flooded message boards to air their grievances while clamoring for a resolution of Harbaugh’s status that has been in limbo since the offseason.

[ Here's what it could cost Michigan football to part ways with Jim Harbaugh's regime ]

In July, Harbaugh acknowledged negotiations for a contract extension had been tabled when a global pandemic began to rock this country nine months ago. Days before the season was set to begin in October, Harbaugh revealed nothing had changed along those lines.

“Bigger fish to fry there,” he reiterated.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the second half while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 28, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

But now there isn’t a more pressing matter. Harbaugh will soon enter the final year of his contract with Michigan, which is set to expire three days after the final game is played in the 2021 season. As it stands, Harbaugh is the only Power Five coach with less than two years remaining on his deal. That he has reached this stage of his contract defies the norms in a profession in which his peers and the universities that employ them aim to create a perception of security by lengthening the terms of their agreements. The optics of multi-year extensions help programs recruit players and staffers who want to know whether the head coach will be around for a while.

Story continues

Should Manuel decide Harbaugh is indeed Michigan’s man going forward, it would behoove him to act quickly and lock him down beyond 2021.

But by doing so, he could face an intense backlash, especially if the showdown with Ohio State is played and the outcome is as bad as so many predict it will be.

In the event that an extension is announced before or after the Wolverines face the Buckeyes, it will be viewed through the prism of the final result against their rival.

Given the context of Michigan’s current situation with Harbaugh, the timing of "The Game" couldn’t be worse, and it could influence how Manuel arrives at a resolution with the early signing period looming five days later.

Moving on from Harbaugh before the Wolverines procure their next class of players would seem foolhardy, and yet a delay in a divorce could impair their opportunity to find his successor.

Warde Manuel takes questions about his new head basketball Juwan Howard Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Despite these circumstances, Michigan appears to be making a good-faith effort to show up Saturday and play a game that could create enormous headaches for Manuel.

Following a COVID-19 outbreak that caused a temporary shutdown and the cancellation of their contest with Maryland last Saturday, the Wolverines took the first steps Monday toward preparing for the Buckeyes by practicing in a limited capacity.

“These things are very fluid,” a team source cautioned.

That’s also true regarding the status of the football program. Manuel has so much to consider in the days ahead. The moves he makes are important. But so too is the timing of when they are executed. There has never been a more critical, anxious period in the athletic director’s tenure.

The clock is ticking, and he has a couple of deadlines to meet.

Contact Rainer Sabin at rsabin@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @RainerSabin. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Big Ten newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Next 8 days could make, break Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football future