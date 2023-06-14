Why it’s near impossible for the Bills to move Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is upset. It’s unclear why, but it’s easy to see because he was at the team’s facility on Tuesday but left and did not take part in the Buffalo Bills’ first minicamp practice of 2023.

Ideas of what is wrong are being thrown all over the place. Diggs sending out a cryptic message last night doesn’t help, either.

But one thing that’s nearly for sure? The Bills are not moving the 29-year-old.

It’s also likely that Diggs’ situation is not related to the amount of money he’s making.

Next season, Diggs is set to earn around $24 million. He can’t be upset at that.

This isn’t why Buffalo wouldn’t trade or cut him, though. The Bills would be on the hook for a lot of dough against the salary cap if that were to happen. Namely, the $45.5M dead cap hit his contract carries, per Spotrac.

All in all, no matter how upset Diggs is, it’s extremely unlikely the Bills can move him.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shines some more light on the Diggs finances in the Pat McAfee clip below:

"It's basically impossible for Stefon Diggs to not be on the Bills this season.. The way his contract is structured he essentially can't be moved" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/K4McZ2wx8y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire