Why NC State will, and won’t reach Sweet 16 in our 2024 March Madness predictions

ACC Tournament champion NC State basketball will try to continue its magical run in March Madness as a No. 11 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack (22-14), which won five games in five days to raise an ACC title trophy for the first time in 37 years, will face No. 6 Texas Tech (23-10) on Thursday (9:40 p.m., CBS) in Pittsburgh.

The winner will play No. 3 Kentucky (23-9) or No. 14 Oakland (23-11) on Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16, which will be held in Dallas.

The Wolfpack is in the Big Dance in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2014-15. In 2015, the program advanced to the second weekend.

Here are two reasons why NC State basketball will make the Sweet 16 and two reasons it won’t:

NC State basketball is hot, hot, hot heading to Pittsburgh

The Wolfpack is 0-2 under head coach Kevin Keatts in the NCAA Tournament, but this group is among the hottest teams in the nation. Bringing back memories of Kemba Walker and UConn in 2011 – which won five games in five days at the Big East Tournament before winning the national championship – NC State’s championship confidence is undeniable after knocking off a trio of fellow tournament teams in D.C., including No. 1 seed North Carolina.

If you need another reason to roll with the Pack, NC State is 2-0 in Pittsburgh. In 2015, the Wolfpack beat LSU and knocked off top-seeded Villanova to get to the Sweet 16. The stars could be aligning again for the red and white of NC State.

DJ Horne, DJ Burns have chance to be March Madness heroes for Wolfpack

NC State became known for its balance at the ACC Tournament, getting incredible contributions from the likes of Mo Diarra, Michael O’Connell and Casey Morsell. But all eyes in March Madness will be fixed on the DJs – Burns and Horne. Burns, the ACC Tournament MVP, had 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds against UNC. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound forward is a matchup nightmare for opponents because of his size and playmaking skills. If State makes a run, Burns will be a fan favorite.

Then there’s Raleigh native DJ Horne, who returned to his hometown with hopes of winning a championship. With a trophy up for grabs, Horne delivered 29 points against UNC. He averaged 18.5 points in two tournament games last season at Arizona State. If the Wolfpack is going to get to Dallas, the DJs will be the main reasons why.

Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham, a former NC State recruit, could be waiting

Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham committed to the Wolfpack in 2021 before backing out and choosing to play for the Wildcats. Dillingham, a Hickory native, is expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. But before Dillingham takes his talents to the league, he could face the Wolfpack this weekend. The Wildcats’ defense has been subpar, but their offense is a juggernaut. A certified bucket-getter, Dillingham could deliver another blow to the Wolfpack and end State’s season.

Led by Pop Isaacs, Texas Tech has balance to match the Wolfpack

Texas Tech’s defensive dominance has waned since its run to the 2019 national championship game, but the Red Raiders have a dangerous, balanced group of scorers this season. The absence of Warren Washington, a 7-foot center, could prove problematic for Texas Tech. But guards Pop Isaacs (15.9 points per game, 3.5 assists per game) and Joe Toussaint (12.1 ppg, 4.3 apg) are capable of creating issues for the Pack. Then there’s former UNC guard Kerwin Walton (8.4 ppg), who is knocking down 47% of his 3s. The Red Raiders will be tough to slow down.

March Madness prediction: How far will NC State go?

The wonder of the Wolfpack is undeniable after the most impressive championship run in the history of the ACC Tournament. Unfortunately, like last season, NC State got a tough draw in the NCAA Tournament with an opener against Texas Tech and a possible round-of-32 meeting with Kentucky. Nothing NC State does would be a surprise at this point, but the Wildcats’ firepower is tough to ignore. The Wolfpack will beat Texas Tech, but the magic will run out against Kentucky.

