Why NBC Sports' Josh Norris has faith in Josh Jacobs, Raiders' O-line

Following a bye week for the fantasy outlook is a lot like a box of chocolates ... you don't know what you're going to get.

Josh Jacobs and the Raiders head into Week 7 with a game against the Green Bay Packers. Jacobs' fantasy value will continue to rise.

"Josh Jacobs right now is one -- the best player on the Oakland Raiders' offense, and two -- possibly a top-10 running back in the NFL by season's end," NBC Sports fantasy analyst Josh Norris said.

Norris wanted to also give credit to the Raiders' offensive line with how they performed against the Chicago Bears in the 24-21 win in Week 5.

Despite the off week, Jacobs may continue to be a force to stay away from opposing teams. But if you're a Jacobs' owner, count your blessings.

Even against a tough Packers defense, his rookie campaign cannot be ignored.

In the last outing for the running back, he ran for 123 yards with two touchdowns. That Packers D gives up 4.9 yards per carry and has let seven rushing scores go by.

That's amazing news for owners. Start him if you weren't planning on it anyway.

