Why NBA superfan James Goldstein roots for OKC Thunder

DALLAS — NBA superfan James Goldstein bestowed the highest of honors on Oklahoma City.

“It’s my favorite place to watch a game,” Goldstein told The Oklahoman before Thunder-Mavericks Game 3 in Dallas.

Goldstein lives in Los Angeles, but the 84-year-old attends NBA games across the country. He’s easy to spot.

Goldstein sits courtside, often wearing a rumpled cowboy hat and neckerchief complemented by loud, and often-bedazzled, jackets, pants and sneakers.

Here’s more from our conversation with Goldstein:

Q: Are you just flying back and forth from Dallas to OKC?

Goldstein: “Not just Dallas and OKC, but tomorrow I’m going to Minneapolis and then coming back (to Dallas) for Game 4.”

Q: I know you’ve been to playoff games in Oklahoma City before, but what did you think of the atmosphere?

Goldstein: “I love the atmosphere. It’s my favorite place to watch a game.”

Q: Really? What makes you say that?

Goldstein: “There’s so much enthusiasm. Plus, everyone treats me like I’m a superstar.”

Q: What do you think of this young Thunder team?

Goldstein: “They are so much fun to watch. I am really pulling for them.”

Q: I know you’re an NBA fan in general, but are you wanting the Thunder to win this series? Just wanting to see good games?

Goldstein: “Both.”

Q: Have you gotten to know any of the Thunder players?

Goldstein: “Well Chet (Holmgren) has been to my house. So I know him. And SGA I’ve been friendly with since he was a Clipper. I sort of tease him about fashion, because I told him he’s a competitor of mine. I have to outdress him.”

Q: Why was Chet at your house?

Goldstein: “A mutual friend brought him over before the season.”

Q: Will you be in Oklahoma City for Game 5?

Goldstein: “Yes. As long as the Thunder is playing, I will be at their games.”

