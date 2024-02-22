Why the NBA’s All-Star Game was unwatchable, and how to fix All-Star Week

Even days after the conclusion of the NBA’s 2024 All-Star Game and All-Star Week festivities, people are still reflecting on the many flops involved. But they are also still talking about a few of the high points, so maybe this event can be saved — or at least improved.

The All-Star Game itself bombed after reverting from the playground-style team picking and target score endings, and the Dunk contest was somehow both better AND worse in that the dunks were largely repeats. But there was a Boston Celtics star making some of the flushes, which was cool. Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu was a seminal moment — that the broadcasters managed to sully.

And there are plenty of ideas out there in the ether of how to make things better, too. The hosts of the CLNS Media “The Big 3 NBA” podcast weighed in on a recent episode.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire