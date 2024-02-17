Why NBA rookie Brandon Miller credits staying at Cane Ridge for his basketball success

Brandon Miller is soaking up the NBA All-Star Weekend experience and the former Cane Ridge basketball star acknowledged how much staying in the public school system influenced his development into one of the league's top young stars.

"I was at a public school in Nashville, Tennessee," Miller said during the NBA's media availability ahead of Friday night's Rising Stars game. "I think everybody was going prep (school) at the time. I chose to stay with my public school in my hometown, just because . . . I'm in my hometown. I'm at the crib every day."

The Charlotte Hornets rookie is among 31 players selected to compete in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and televised by TNT. The Rising Stars competition features a three-game mini-tournament among four teams comprising NBA rookies, second-year players and NBA G League players.

"I think that drove me to be who I am today."



- Brandon Miller on playing for his hometown high school instead of prep school 🗣️



Miller was selected to be a member of Team Pau (Gasol), which has six rookies, including Miller and Victor Wembanyama, last year's No. 1 pick of the San Antonio Spurs.

Miller, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound former Alabama All-American, is averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Hornets (13-41), who drafted him with the No. 2 pick.

Miller was a starter from the time he stepped foot on the court at Cane Ridge, guided by former Ravens coach Marlin Simms. He earned his first national high school ranking during the summer after his freshman year on the AAU circuit. As a senior, he was a five-star prospect and the No. 11 player in the country, averaging 26.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals his final year at Cane Ridge.

During his four years, Cane Ridge won 83 games and reached the Class 3A state championship game in 2021. He was named the 2022 TSSAA Mr. Basketball in 3A, was a two-time Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonald's All American.

"That kind of drove me," he said. "Just being overlooked, I think that kind of drove me to be who I am today and not really focus on all the media and all the ranking talks. I just stuck to who I am and just played my game every game."

The NBA's 73rd All-Star game will start at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday (TNT).

