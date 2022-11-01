Why NBA GM believes Warriors aren't in Clippers' class in Western Conference

Why NBA GM believes Warriors aren't in same class as Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors proved plenty of doubters wrong last season when they won their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons.

Golden State’s Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green showed that not only is the Warriors’ dynasty alive and well, but it’s also not going anywhere anytime soon.

Still, as the Warriors look to repeat, they’re right back in the same situation as last year where they’re once again being doubted and overlooked.

This time, it’s from an NBA general manager who instead of having high hopes for the defending champs, is star-struck by a team who never has won a conference title in its 53-year history.

"The Clippers are the team to beat," a Western Conference general manager said in a FOX Sports poll. "I don't even think Golden State is in their class. The Clippers have too much depth. I admire the Warriors' can-do attitude. But they sat everybody for two years and then won the battle of attrition. I don't know that they'll be able to last this time around."

Sure, the Warriors’ hopes of a back-to-back isn’t off to the best start.

Golden State’s 3-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season and winless record on the road doesn’t exactly scream “champions”. The last time the Warriors opened a season with three consecutive road losses was the shortened 2011-12 season, where they finished 23-43.

But the Clippers (3-4) stand at the exact same record as of Tuesday, and it’s silly enough to base a team’s future off less than 10 games at the start of the season.

"I don't think they care about the regular season," an Eastern Conference scout said. "I don't expect them to have a great regular-season record. It's all about having all their guys ready for the playoffs."

Los Angeles stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing behind a championship-caliber coach in Tyronn Lue are a big reason why NBA scouts, GMs and coaches are leaning towards the Clippers this season.

Even though George hasn’t played more than 54 games since the 2018-19 season, and Leonard hasn’t played more than 60 since the 2016-17 season, the confidence in the Clippers this year is because of their depth. Since their last postseason run two seasons ago, Los Angeles has added John Wall, Norm Powell and Robert Covington.

Those expecting the Warriors to waver this year also are expecting a dip because the team that won last season isn't the same team this season. Golden State is hoping some of its younger guys like Moses Moody and James Wiseman can fill that void.

But opposing scouts aren't so sure that can happen.

"I understand why they let their veteran bench players go and made a big bet on [Jonathan] Kuminga, Moody and Wiseman," an Eastern Conference scout said. "Moody is probably fine and can pick up some of the minutes that equivalent players played last year. Kuminga is not that good and can probably only be used situationally and so, depending on matchups, downgrading from Otto Porter or Gary Payton to him could be a problem.

"Wiseman is just not good at all and to the extent that they're not going to play him in any game that really matters, that could be debilitating to their ability to win."

For the Warriors to have any chance of making it back to the NBA Finals, another Eastern Conference scout believes it will take one thing.

"Wiseman or Kuminga has to have a Jordan Poole year, has to break out," the scout said. "Neither one of them played college basketball and they've been thrown into the best team in the NBA. A group of players who all know how to play and cut and are smart."

The Warriors will host the Clippers at the end of this month in what could be a Western Conference finals preview.

