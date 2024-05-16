Why national writers view the Packers as one of the 2024 NFL schedule-release ‘winners’

Are we perpetuating the cycle of National Football League ridiculousness by writing about "winners and losers" from the NFL schedule release? Guilty. But, the vibes around Green Bay's schedule seem to be better than the alternative, right?

National writers seemed to like what the NFL cooked up for the Green Bay Packers in 2024.

Although the Packers have the toughest schedule on paper in the NFC according to last year's opponent win totals, they do seem to have a few good breaks going their way, including with the early extended break afforded by a Friday night kickoff in Brazil and a centrally located bye week.

A shift in climate could make Week 1 a breeze

Nate Davis of USA Today latched onto the Brazil game as a win for both Green Bay and Philadelphia, but not for timing reasons.

"They’ll play the league’s first regular-season game in South America – Week 1, on Friday, Sept. 6 (on Peacock). But we knew that. However, the contest should be a reprieve for two clubs that likely will have coped with very humid conditions in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania for the duration of training camp and preseason. The environment in São Paulo should be a spring-like reprieve when the teams meet, the average temperatures at that time of year in the mid-60s, according to wunderground.com."

The Packers have a chance to get off to a fast start

Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News also likes the way it lays out.

"The Packers might seem to have a tough schedule based on their opponents combining to go 152-137 (.526) last season, but after the tough prime-time neutral start against the Eagles in São Paulo in Week 1 , they can get on a roll before facing the Texans in Lambeau in Week 7.

"Before then, they host the Colts, Vikings and Cardinals, and they mix in very winnable road games at the Titans and Rams. They also go to the Jaguars in Week 8 before hosting the Lions in Week 9 before a well-timed bye."

The Packers don't play any teams coming off a bye

FanDuel indicated that the schedule release gave the Packers the biggest bump in projected win total across the league, albeit a mere one-tenth of a win.

"The biggest advantage for the Packers is that they have zero games where they face a team coming off a bye," Jim Sannes wrote.

"After that (Brazil) game, the Packers have a great chance to get off to a hot start. They play the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, all at home across the following five weeks, and they mix in a very winnable road game against the Tennessee Titans. Things get tougher from there, but this should put them in a good spot."

The Packers are one of 12 teams that won't play anyone coming off a bye.

The Packers get a road game turned into a neutral-site game (at worst)

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports also sees the Packers as a winner.

"Not only will Jordan Love and Co. avoid playing even a single team that's coming off its bye week, but the Packers will also avoid a typical road contest by playing on a neutral site to open the year, with Sept. 6's Friday night matchup with the Eagles in Brazil. The strength of schedule had already positioned Green Bay well, but a return to the playoffs seems even more feasible now."

Jordan Love with a massive opportunity thanks to head-to-head clashes with other top quarterbacks

ESPN's Dan Graziano didn't write about the schedule in a winners/losers format but did seem to foretell good things for Green Bay in his column of self-described overreactions.

"Packers quarterback Jordan Love will put himself in the MVP conversation, in part because more often than not he will outduel the likes of the Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Rams' Matthew Stafford, Texans' C.J. Stroud, 49ers' Brock Purdy, Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Lions' Jared Goff and Bears' Caleb Williams in many of those head-to-head battles."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: National writers view Packers as one of 2024 NFL schedule ‘winners’