Why has the national NBA media been disrespecting star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown? The Georgia native has found himself on the wrong end of puzzling slights on more than one occasion over the years, and just as he had been having some of the best postseason play of his career, entertainers with “sources” took pot shots at Brown for no discernible reason.

In the latest episode of the CLNS Media “The Big 3 NBA” podcast, cohost Gary Washburn discusses the Jaylen Brown/Stephen A. Smith incident alluded to above, and discusses Brown’s overall relationship with the media throughout his NBA career.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire