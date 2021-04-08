Why Nate Sudfeld's contract suggests he'll be with 49ers in 2021
The 49ers’ signing Wednesday of free-agent quarterback Nate Sudfeld barely caused a ripple around the NFL.
But, clearly, the 49ers figure Sudfeld will have a role on the team for the upcoming season.
Sudfeld agreed to a one-year, $990,000 contract. The deal includes $252,000 in guaranteed money and another $137,500 available in incentives, reports Field Yates of ESPN.
The level of financial commitment to Sudfeld suggests the club expects him to be on the roster — or, at worst, on the practice squad in 2021.
Sudfeld, 27, spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Rich Scangarello, the 49ers’ quarterbacks coach, worked last season as a senior offensive assistant with the Eagles.
Sudfeld was the No. 3 quarterback for most of the season with the Eagles before the club began deactivating Carson Wentz. Sudfeld saw action in the Eagles’ Week 17 loss to Washington, completing five of 12 attempts for 32 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
Sudfeld joins a group of 49ers quarterbacks that include Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh Rosen and Josh Johnson. The 49ers traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in this month’s draft to select a quarterback, too.
Early in the offseason, the 49ers signed Rosen and Johnson to one-year contracts. Neither Rosen nor Johnson received any guaranteed money as part of their deals.