Why Nate Oats was ejected from Alabama basketball's game against Mississippi State
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Nate OatsAmerican basketball coach
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats was ejected after getting his second technical foul during the second half against Mississippi State.
The second technical foul occurred with 8:37 left in the second half and while Alabama was trailing 58-57. The Bulldogs made both free throws and kept possession.
Oats seemed upset after Charles Bediako had an and-1 dunk and was accessed the second technical foul after some animated discussion with the officials.
The first technical occurred a minute earlier when he argued Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar committed a double-dribble and thought Keon Ellis was fouled on a 3-point shot. The Bulldogs also made both free throws after the first technical foul.
Nate Oats gets tossed.
(25) Alabama down 7 with 7 to go at home against Mississippi State. @stoolbenchmob
pic.twitter.com/ljDROmlnws
— Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) February 17, 2022
Oats said some parting words to his team as the crowd started to chant "Nate." The ejection gave his players and the crowd a spark; Alabama went on a 10-2 run to take the lead a couple minutes later.
ALABAMA BASKETBALL: Alabama basketball will play in Phil Knight Invitational next season
HIGHLIGHTS: Alabama vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs men's basketball video highlights
The ejection is Oats' first of the season.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats ejected vs. Mississippi State