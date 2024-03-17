Why Nate Oats believes Alabama can reach Sweet Sixteen in NCAA Tournament, March Madness

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has watched his defense crumble of late as the Crimson Tide has lost three of its last four games. But the fifth-year coach never seems to lack for confidence. And entering the NCAA Tournament Friday against Charleston, Oats said he's seen his team play enough good defense at times this season that he's a believer.

And a believer beyond just the first round, when it comes to March Madness.

"We've got to (play better defense) for two straight games, 40 minutes a game. If we do it for two straight games for 40 minutes a game, we'll be playing in L.A. the following weekend," Oats said.

If Alabama beats the Cougars, it will face the St. Mary's-Grand Canyon winner in a second-round game Sunday. Oats clearly sees defense as the key to winning both. A trip to Los Angeles would mean a second consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearance for the Crimson Tide.

"I think we've shown the capability to be a quality defensive team enough. You go back and look at the some of the better teams we played, and we're up nine against Purdue on a neutral (floor). I think we're up six against Arizona on a semi-road game. Up (against) Creighton in a road game. Look at what we did against South Carolina, a really good team, defensively," Oats added. "When we've been locked in and giving our best effort, we've bene alright. Maybe not (great), but not where we are. ... Personnel-wise I think we're better than what our numbers show."

Alabama's vaunted offense has been unable to carry it over the last three weeks of the season, with losses in that stretch against Kentucky, Tennessee, and twice against Florida. Most recently, the Gators ousted UA in its first SEC Tournament game, a quarterfinal, in Nashville Friday night, 102-88.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

SCOUTING REPORT: Alabama basketball vs Charleston prediction: Who has edge in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

TICKETS: Alabama basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: Prices, how to buy

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Why Nate Oats thinks Alabama can reach Sweet Sixteen in NCAA Tournament