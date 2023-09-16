Why a Nashville area football referee association may begin ejecting coaches for uniforms worn wrong

Nashville area high school football games being stopped by referees to remove players for not wearing uniforms and all equipment properly could result in head coaches being ejected by at least one football referee association.

A letter hand delivered to some Middle Tennessee football coaches by referees prior to their Friday night games announcing how the rule would be enforced.

That letter, which came from the Middle Tennessee association, stated that after a referee removes three members of a team for required player equipment missing or worn improperly, each subsequent player removed for that reason will receive an unsportsmanlike conduct foul, which will be assessed to the head coach.

Multiple players sent out of the game at the same time each count toward the three players. If a head coach receives a second unsportsmanlike conduct foul the coach is ejected.

The head coach is responsible for verifying to officials prior to the game that all players are properly equipped and in compliance with all legal equipment.

TSSAA assistant director Richard McWhirter said the letter given to coaches was not sent by the TSSAA office. It had a TSSAA logo and stated: "This is effective immediately as directed by Richard McWhirter."

McWhirter confirmed to The Tennessean on Saturday that he spoke to Middle Tennessee association assigner Junior Ward regarding an influx of game stoppages due to uniforms and equipment being worn incorrectly. It was decided that the unsportsmanlike foul could be administered. He told Ward that referees are permitted to give an unsportsmanlike conduct foul after the first offense, but McWhirter, who oversees the NFHS football rules committee, asked that officials to not immediately do so, but use it as a warning initially.

Historically, high school officials haven't given unsportsmanlike fouls for those stoppages. Referees typically just call an officials time out to remove the player from the game for at least a play to fix the issue.

NFHS rules state unsportsmanlike conduct fouls against coaches for players wearing equipment improperly or missing required equipment can combine with other unsportsmanlike conduct fouls for ejections according to NFHS rules. However, an unsportsmanlike conduct foul does not combine with a foul assessed to the head coach for contact in the restricted area on the field.

