Why NASCAR Disqualified Ryan Blaney at NASCAR Cup Race in Las Vegas

NASCAR disqualified Ryan Blaney Sunday night after his Team Penske Ford failed post-race inspection following the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

A NASCAR spokesman said Blaney was disqualified because his car’s left-front shock didn’t meet the overall specified length as outlined in the NASCAR Rule Book.

After Blaney’s sixth-place finish, he found himself 17 points below the cutline. However, with his disqualification, that will now change, and everyone will move up one position, giving playoff contenders William Byron sixth, Tyler Reddick, seventh, Martin Truex Jr. eighth and Denny Hamlin ninth. It also means Chris Buescher will come away with a 10th-place finish.

Blaney is now a nearly insurmountable 56 points below the cut line and must win of the next two races to advance to the Championship 4.

There were no other issues in post-race inspection.