Why Nacho was included in Real Madrid’s new kit photos

An explanation for the presence of captain Nacho in the kit launch photos unveiled by La Liga giants Real Madrid on Wednesday has been forthcoming.

The name of defender Nacho has of course returned to the forefront of the headlines in Spain’s capital across the day to date.

This comes after Real Madrid set tongues wagging, by way of the club’s latest kit release.

The capital outfit unveiled their new home jersey for 2024/25 this afternoon, since made available for purchase by way of manufacturer Adidas.

A number of headline members of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad featured prominently in the photos of as much, from Jude Bellingham to Vinícius Jr, Federico Valverde and more.

It was the presence of another, though, as alluded to above, which quickly turned heads.

Real Madrid veteran Nacho has of course long been tipped to bring a close to his career-long stint on the club’s books this summer.

As much comes ahead of the expiration of his contract later this month.

In turn, it came as something of a surprise when the 34-year-old was spotted alongside his teammates in their latest kit, hinting at Nacho staying put beyond the summer.

This, however, should not be at all assumed.

This comes with an explanation for the situation having since been forthcoming.

As revealed by José Luis Sánchez of El Chiringuito TV, the photoshoot for Real’s kit release actually took place several months ago.

Nacho’s presence, as a result, should not be taken as any kind of indicator when it comes to his intentions for next season.

Conor Laird | GSFN